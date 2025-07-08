Mutual Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 452,400.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $314,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 786,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,243.60. This represents a 3.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

