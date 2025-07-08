Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $35.52.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.