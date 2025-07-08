Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $173.78 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.99 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average of $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.