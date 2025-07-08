Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AECOM by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after purchasing an additional 373,991 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after purchasing an additional 691,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 580,078 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,330,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.