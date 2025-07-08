Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $562,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Down 0.3%

FXE stock opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $573.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.13. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $108.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.97.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.