Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,304 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:FCX opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

