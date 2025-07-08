Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Stories

