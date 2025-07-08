Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFGP stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $55.46.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.