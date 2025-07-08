Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITU. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,706,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000.

Shares of BITU opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42.

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

