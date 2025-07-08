Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BR opened at $240.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $198.71 and a one year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.