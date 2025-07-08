Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 55,000 Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 226,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 213,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,481,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 208,022 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,505 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.41. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

