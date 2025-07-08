Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $486.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $509.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.12 and its 200 day moving average is $456.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.