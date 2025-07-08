Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $242,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 18.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

