Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $209.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $137.09 and a 52 week high of $213.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.30.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

