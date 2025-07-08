Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,571,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,298,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $453.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $509.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

