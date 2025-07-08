Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $209,931,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,429 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,080,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,030,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,189,000 after purchasing an additional 424,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC raised their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,311.04. The trade was a 62.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $365,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,511.46. The trade was a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE RBA opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $109.25. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.