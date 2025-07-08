Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

