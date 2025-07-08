Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,134,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $100.56.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

