Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 94.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.