New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,294,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.0% in the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 39.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

