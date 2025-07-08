New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE SMG opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.