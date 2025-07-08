New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 1,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ESAB by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESAB opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ESAB Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

