Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.31 and traded as high as $24.69. Nordstrom shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 50,669,665 shares trading hands.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 28.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 374,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

