Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,089,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,714,927,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,318,000 after purchasing an additional 918,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,098,472,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,385,000 after purchasing an additional 580,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,968,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $931,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $260.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

