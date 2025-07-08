North Capital Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of North Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $215,760,000 after acquiring an additional 73,907 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,756 shares of company stock valued at $104,720,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $718.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $662.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 target price (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.29.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

