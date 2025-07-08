Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Trimmed by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $507.96 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $422.69 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.45 and a 200-day moving average of $484.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.54.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,430 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

