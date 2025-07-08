NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $7,999,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,974,784 shares in the company, valued at $312,746,542.08. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,023,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,927,678.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.