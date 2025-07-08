NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 3rd Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $160.98. The company has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.97.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.