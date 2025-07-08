NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Retirement Systems of Alabama’s 3rd Largest Position

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 88,397 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $950,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $160.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

