OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 141,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

