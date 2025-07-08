OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

