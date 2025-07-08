OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,533,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.5%

Hubbell stock opened at $412.70 on Tuesday. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

