OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.66.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

