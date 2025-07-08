OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,616 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.35.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $222,491.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,121 shares in the company, valued at $99,623,515.94. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,782,794. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $196.35 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

