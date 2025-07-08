OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 676 Shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,858,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,813,000 after buying an additional 1,204,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CorVel by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,969,000 after buying an additional 1,007,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 845,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after buying an additional 567,984 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. CorVel Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.37 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 32.55%.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $259,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,034.50. This represents a 25.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,578.40. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $3,379,049. 44.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

