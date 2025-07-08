OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,711,000 after purchasing an additional 767,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,753,000 after purchasing an additional 278,742 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

