OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $287.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.62 and its 200 day moving average is $259.42.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.