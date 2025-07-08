OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $287.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.62 and its 200 day moving average is $259.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.