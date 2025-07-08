OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 54,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

