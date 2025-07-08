OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 110,831 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Williams Companies by 31.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

