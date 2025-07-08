OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPPP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 1,032.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 510,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 465,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 117,430 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SPPP stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

About Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

