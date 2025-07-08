OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $715,793.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,565.05. This trade represents a 31.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of GLW opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

