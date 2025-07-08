OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after buying an additional 1,268,825 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Allstate by 1,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 766,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.27.

ALL stock opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.04 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

