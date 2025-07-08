OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,737,000 after purchasing an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,804,000 after buying an additional 407,631 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,060,000 after buying an additional 149,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,260,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE FCN opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $172.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.