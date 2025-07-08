OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $4,708,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KJAN opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

