OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sprott at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,936,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Sprott by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 194,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sprott by 757.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $70.32.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

