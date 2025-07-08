OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ferrari by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,337 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 122,690 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $486.10 on Tuesday. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $509.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.33.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

