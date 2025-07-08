OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 305 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 805,637 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LPL Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,115,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,290,000 after acquiring an additional 405,341 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.9%

LPL Financial stock opened at $380.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.11 and a 200 day moving average of $348.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $390.23.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.69.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

