OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $338.67 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $348.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.88 and a 200 day moving average of $283.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,726.41. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

