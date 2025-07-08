OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 694 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

