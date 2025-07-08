OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE CARR opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.