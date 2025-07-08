OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of MKC opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.